“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose.” Romans 8:28
Mrs. Doris McKee Clark, age 87, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at her residence.
Mrs. Clark was born June 24, 1934, in Washington County, TN and the daughter of the late Bernie & Grace Bacon McKee. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Juanita Mashburn and Louise Mitchell, and a grandson, Jeremiah W. Clark.
She was a member of Mt. Wesley United Methodist Church.
Doris was a charming and lovely lady whose greatest gift was her loving husband, John Clark. Other survivors include her son, Mike Clark (Kim); two grandchildren, Bobby & Chaney Clark Tipton; great-grandchild, Jeremiah Robert Clark Tipton; and a sister, Velma Mckee
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Caris Hospice, nurses, Barbara, Zonya and Cheryl Chandler for their excellent care.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 PM Monday, May 16, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Jeremy Dykes officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Monday prior to the service.
Graveside service will be conducted 2:00 PM Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Mt. Wesley Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mark Keplinger, Bobby Clark, Tim Tipton, Jim Peterson, Jim Kyker and Terry Davis.
Condolences may be sent to the Clark family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821