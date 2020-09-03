JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Donna Lee (Moore) Whitaker, age 74, Jonesborough, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Whitaker was born in Massillon, Ohio and the daughter of the late Willard H. and Anna Lee Cox Moore.
She was a loving mother and wife.
Survivors include her husband, of 54 years, Jerry Whitaker; three daughters, Tammy Price (Jimmy); Michelle Arwood and Kay Armstrong; five grandchildren, Mattie Ellis (Boone), Melanie Arwood, Amanda Arwood-Lane (Marshall) Elisabeth Armstrong (Justin) and Jordan Price; seven great-grandchildren; Sam, Frankie, Lyrik, Tempe, Carrie, Lottie and Clancy; brothers, Mike Moore and Tommy Moore; special niece, Vickie Baus (David); special friends, Charles & Brenda Mosier and Gary & Thelma Milhorn.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice nurses and staff for their wonderful care.
Celebration of Life Services will be conducted 3:00 pm Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Westside Christian Church, Jonesborough.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Northeast Tennessee Chapter Association 2020 Meadowview Parkway Suite 100 Kingsport, TN 37660.
