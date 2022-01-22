LIMESTONE - Mrs. Dolores Adele Mielnicki, age 100, Limestone, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living.
Mrs. Mielnicki was born in Burr Oak, Iowa, and the daughter of the late Elmer & Minnie Mallder McIntyre. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Mielnicki, son, David Mielnicki, brother, Everett (Duane) Mallder, sister, Ruth Viserkant and a grandson, Steven.
She was a US Navy World War II Veteran.
Mrs. Mielnicki was an avid reader, very active in her church where she was living and was a serious student of the Bible.
Survivors include three children, Carol Walden (Terry), Joseph Mielnicki (Sherry) and Sandra Gutowski (James); and ten grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 pm Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be conducted 12:30 pm Friday, January 28, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Linda Rozar officiating. Graveside services will follow at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Veterans Honor Guard DAV 39, 337 Carter Street, Bluff City, TN 37618.
Condolences may be sent to the Mielnicki family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN, (423) 753-3821