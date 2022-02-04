GRAY - Mrs. Delta Faye Buckingham, age 84, Gray, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Buckingham was born in Gray, Tennessee and the daughter of the late Cecil & Ruby Brown Fitzgerald. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Buckingham, a brother, Darrell Fitzgerald and a sister, Erma Marbry.
She was a member of Hales Chapel Christian Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Vicki Hite (Tony); two sons, Charlie Buckingham and Danny Buckingham; brother, Dale Fitzgerald; grandchildren, Ashley, Amber, Audra, Whitney, Chloe, Dylan, and Caleb; several great-grandchildren and nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be conducted 6:00 pm Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Hales Chapel Christian Church with Minister Randall Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 pm, Saturday prior to service.
Graveside services will be conducted 3:00 pm Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Gray Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Buckingham family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821.