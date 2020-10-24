Mrs. Della Coggins, 92, passed away at her home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was a resident of Johnson City for many years but was a native of Cocke County. Della was the daughter of James Wesley and Dorothy Mae Parks Huff and was a retired employee of Baxter Pharmaceuticals. She was a treasured member of the Stoney Creek Church of Christ. Della enjoyed gardening, flowers, canning, bowling and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Glenn Coggins (1981), three sisters, Rachel(infant), Ilalie Atchley and Sarah Mae Owens; two brothers, Donald (infant) and Frank John Huff; three grandchildren, Cristy, Catina and Cassie. Another son, Glenn Coggins (Janie), followed his mother in death a few hours later.
Those left to cherish her memory include 3 daughters, Marian Cox, Janice Faith Woodby and Barbara Ann Porter (William); one son, Jackie Lee Coggins; two grandchildren whom she had adopted, Jessica and Brian; a sister, Minnie H. Fish; a brother, Steven Huff (Vivian); ten grandchildren; thirty-one great grandchildren; nine great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Morris-Baker in the Maple Room from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Sunday, October 25, 2020. The funeral service will be conducted graveside on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Monte Vista Memorial Park at 2:00 pm. Family and friends are asked to assemble by 1:50 pm at the cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 East Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Coggins family. (423)282-1521.