Mrs. Debra Lynn Woods age 65 passed away to meet the good Lord Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center. Mrs. Woods was a native of Washington County and the daughter of the late Bernie Jones and Patsy Joann Jones.
Mrs. Debra Woods was a mother, a sister, and friend to many. She was a strong, kind woman and always tried to do the best for her family. She held many of the family get togethers while the youngest grew and the eldest learned. From recipes to raising children, she was always there to give advice and help where she could. Though she has answered the call to home, she will never be forgotten and will live on in our hearts and memories.
Survivors: husband, Tony David Woods, brother, Mason Lee Jones, brother and sister-in-law, James Kilpatrick Jones and Marie Allen, brother and sister-in-law, Chris Smith and Libby Woods Smith; daughter and son-in-law, Christy Wright and Marcus Wright, daughter, Melanie Woods, son and daughter-in-law, John Woods and Lea Joy Woods; granddaughters, Hannah Thompson, Dallas Woods, and Nellie Gould; grandsons, David Thompson, Mose Woods, Jack Woods, and Jayden Dipple; Nieces, Myndi Allen, Jena Jones; nephew, James Laws; several great-nieces and nephews; several aunts and uncles; and a number of cousins.
Memorial Services and the celebration of her life have not yet been determined, but we ask that you keep the family in your thoughts as they try to move forward.