Mrs. Deborah Carole Clarke Smith, 59, of Johnson City, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Franklin Woods Hospital.
Deborah was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. She was the daughter of the late Ken Clarke and Brenda Clarke.
Deborah was a graduate of Daniel Boone High School. She loved spending time with her family and going to the beach. Deborah was of the Christian faith.
Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Jim Smith, 3 sons; Gary MacArthur, Devin Smith, Aaron Smith and fiancee Kayle Negrette, 2 daughters Megan Stidham and husband Patrick, and Carmen Smith, sister Donna Clarke Greer and brother Kevin Clarke, several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family of Deborah Smith will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, May 12th at Snyders Memorial on the Kingsport Hwy. The Memorial Service will begin at 7:00 pm.