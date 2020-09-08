JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Cynthia Jill Curtis Showman, age 64, Jonesborough, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Showman was born March 14, 1956 in Washington County, TN. She was the daughter of the late Stanley & Lillian James Curtis.
She was a member of Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Showman retired from Johnson City Medical Center as a Registered Nurse.
Survivors include her husband, Ken Showman; and a son, Preston Showman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church 1432 Gray Station Sulphur Springs Rd. Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Condolences may be sent to the Showman family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821