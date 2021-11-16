MARYVILLE - Mrs. Connie A. Vaught passed away on Wednesday, November 10th at Shannondale Health Center in Maryville, Tennessee. She was surrounded and cared for by her sons and family as well as the excellent staff at Shannondale.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Pigg, her husband Dr. James Vaught.
Survivors include one brother, William and wife, Lori of Florida and three sons: Jim, Jr. and wife, Sheila of Johnson City, Kent and wife, Lysia of Maryville and Steve and wife, Lisa of Houston, TX. Connie was lovingly referred to as "Mimi" by her four grandchildren; Taylore Sanzo and husband Todd; Torie Burris and husband J.P. and Tyler Vaught and wife Riley of Maryville, and Preston Vaught and wife Sierra of Johnson City. She has eight great grandchildren: Maddox, Brylee and Lylla Vaught of Johnson City; Sutton, Cade and Leighton Sanzo; and Briar and Judah Burris of Maryville.
Connie lived an eventful life. She was born in Terre Haute, Indiana where she met and married her husband of 63 years. She traveled with her husband for 10 years while he was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy. They raised their three sons in Indiana and later Tennessee where they lived the remainder of their lives. Connie worked as an administrative assistant in the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church until her retirement. Connie had an intense love of family and was very involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren.
Connie was a committed Christian and was a member of First Baptist Church of Maryville. In her later years, she enjoyed attending Bible studies and chapel services at Shannondale Retirement Center.
The family will have a private memorial service and Connie will be buried with her husband at the Mountain Homes Veteran's Administration Cemetery on Monday, November 29th at 1:00 p.m.