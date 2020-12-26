CHUCKEY - Mrs. Claudia Nanette Keys Callahan, age 69, Chuckey, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Callahan was born in Limestone, TN and the daughter of the late Earl & Bertha Keys. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David Callahan, two brothers, Dana Earl Keys and Kim Gray Keys and a sister, April Keys Kingrey.
She was a member of Erwin First Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Mrs. Callahan was a member of the banking industry for over 50 years. Nanette was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Jonesborough. She had a love for animals especially horses. She loved to hike, antiques, festivals, her flowers and her grandchildren.
Survivors include three sons and daughters-in-law, Heath & Becca Haney, Fall Branch, Cecil David, Jr. & Kristi Callahan and Stephen Earl & Jessica Callahan, all of Jonesborough; grandsons, Dawson & Kaleb Callahan; two sisters, Stephanie Moore and Rachel Kraus; two brothers, Chris Keys and Jamie Keys; special friend, Michael Stanley, Jonesborough.
A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice Care of Elizabethton for the outstanding care, love and compassion they have shown.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Monday, December 28, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Charlie Bird. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Monday prior to the service. Please follow CDC guidelines, wear masks and social distancing.
Interment services will be conducted 1:00 pm, Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Sulphur Springs Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Washington County Humane Society 2101 W. Walnut Street Johnson City, TN 37601.
Condolences may be sent to the Callahan family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821