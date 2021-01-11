JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Clatie McLean Collins, age 86, Johnson City, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021
at Cambridge House, Bristol TN.
Mrs. Collins was born in Kannapolis, NC., daughter of the late Charles & Myrtle
Baldwin McLean. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph B. Collins Sr, &
daughter, Jane Eddy, brothers Robert and Charles McLean and sister and brother-in-law,
Jurell & Kyle Beal.
Clatie, was actively involved in the healthcare field for more than 40 years. She was the
director of health information management programs at Baptist Hospital, Winston-Salem
NC. and Western Carolina University, Cullowhee NC. She also spent many years with
Indian Path Hospital, Kingsport TN. Her final tenure was the opening and administration
of the King Fahad Hospital, Riyadh, Saudia Arabia. From their base in Riyadh she, her
husband and many international friends traveled the world. She had a love for family,
new destinations, gardening and cooking and always enjoyed introducing her friends and
family to new cuisine.
Survivors include a brother and sister-in-law, Cecil & Nora McLean, a sister and
brother-in-law, Ann & George Kemp, son and daughter-in-law, Joseph B.”Breck” Jr. &
Linda Collins, Denver, NC; son-in-law, Mike Eddy & wife Debbie, Johnson City, TN;
grandchildren, Kellie Collins, Jordan Eddy, Breck Collins, Leah Eddy, and Wesley
Collins; and great-grandchildren Garrett, Peyton and Valen.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff and caregivers of
The Courtyards Senior Living, Cambridge House, and Avalon Hospice for thier
wonderful loving care.
Funeral services will be conducted 12:30 pm on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Chaplain Gary Knapp officiating. Interment services will follow at 2:00 pm at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions we are unable to have a traditional gathering for Clatie. You are welcome to join us via youtube, put Dillow Taylor Funeral Home in the search bar. Please tune in at 12:25 pm Wednesday just prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Northeast Tennessee
Chapter, 207 N. Boone St., Suite 1500, Johnson City, TN 37604 or the American Cancer
Society at 508 Princeton Rd #102, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Condolences may be sent to the Collins family online at w ww.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821