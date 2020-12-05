JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Christy Kay Miniard Joseph, age 57, Jonesborough, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Joseph was born in New Castle, Indiana and the daughter of the late Billy Ray & Georgia Shelton Miniard. She was also preceded in death by three grandchildren, Cooper, Carter and Zacraria Necessary.
She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Jeffrey D. Joseph, Jonesborough; two daughters, April Kilian (Josh), Erwin and Amanda Purkey, Kingsport; son, Evan Joseph; siblings, Danny Miniard (Bertha), Justin Miniard (Sheryl), Kimberly Owens (Buck), Keith Miniard (Sherry) and Sarah Duncan (D.J.); grandchildren, Kaitlyn Joseph, Dalton Purkey, Mason Purkey, Andrew Kilian and Zaiden Purkey.
Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Nathan Moore officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 pm Tuesday prior to the service. Graveside services will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Joseph family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821