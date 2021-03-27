JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Charlotte McDonald, age 78, Jonesborough, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born July 18, 1942 in Kingsport, TN, the daughter of the late Charles & Dorothy Howard Sivert.
She was a member of Jonesborough Presbyterian Church.
Charlotte’s survivors include her husband of 49 years, 11 months and 1 day, Robert McDonald of Jonesborough and their children: Jonathan (Marie) Sivert of Las Vegas, NV, daughter Lisa (Melanie) McDonald of Geneva, OH, and Benjamin (Jennifer) McDonald of Winston-Salem, NC. She is also survived by her sister Lucy (John) Wilcox, five grandsons: Sebastian, Bazzle, Aiden, Dean and Kahler, niece Kimberly (Ronnie) Peters and nephew Michael (Lisa) Sivert in addition to multiple cousins in this area and in New England. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert (Bobby) Sivert, and nephew, Jason Price.
Charlotte enjoyed working with children. She was a kindergarten teacher for a child care center in Ohio and volunteered at Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church. Most recently, Charlotte was Vice President and Corporate Secretary for McDonald & Associates, Inc. a business she and Robert ran. She previously performed accounting, control functions and retail sales. Her favorite position was Diamond Sales Consultant. She loved helping people find the right gem.
Charlotte enjoyed travel both in the United States and Europe while she and her family lived in the United Kingdom. Once, she managed to stand within the heavily guarded gates at Buckingham Palace in London, UK, to ask for directions. She enjoyed date night on Friday at Giuseppe’s in Kingsport, TN.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Rev. Allen Huff will officiate. Funeral services will be available live on youtube.com at the Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home channel. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Tuesday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted 1:00 pm Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. The procession will begin at 12:30 from Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Aiden McDonald, Dean McDonald, Kahler McDonald, Ronnie Peters, Michael Sivert and Payton Sivert.
