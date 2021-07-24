JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Charlotte Lea Jarrett, age 83, Jonesborough, passed away July 22, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a native of Washington County and the daughter of the late R.E. and Eva Rogers Haynes. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Jarrett, great granddaughter Stormie Ward, sister Jean Gibson, and brothers John and David Haynes.
Charlotte retired as a nursing assistant. She enjoyed gardening and loved her cat Buttons.
Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law Donna and James Tallmadge, Stephanie and Eric Dunn, two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert “Junior” and Angie Jarrett, Sam and Rachel Jarrett; three granddaughters, Kacie Jarrett. Emily Jarrett, and Kelli Hall; grandson Jacob Dunn, Great grandchildren Lily, Liam, Lincoln, and Lane; one sister Jane Faulkner; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service for Mrs. Jarrett will be Monday July 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM with Pastor Dave Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends and family from 5:00 to 7:00 PM prior to the service.
Graveside service will be Tuesday July 27, 2021 1:00 PM at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
