LIMESTONE - Mrs. Cary McCracken, age 89, Limestone passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, after a period of declining health.
Mrs. McCracken was born in Greene County on August 6, 1932, to J.I. & Elizabeth Cobble. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth McCracken, five sisters and four brothers.
She graduated from Marion College in Marion, Virginia. She worked in dietary at Johnson City Medical Center for 30 years. She loved to shop especially for colorful tennis shoes.
Cary is survived by her daughters, Elaine Sturgill (Joe), Jeanie Snider, and Suzanne Carmichael (A.C.); special nephews and niece, Jimmy Rader (Judy), Tommy Bible (Barbara), and Leanna Scheel and several other nieces and nephews.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the caring staff at Elmcroft-American House Assisted Living in Kingsport and many caring neighbors.
A graveside service to honor Cary’s life will be conducted 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Oakland Cemetery with Pastor David Reece officiating. The family asks friends meet at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to local animal shelters and Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
