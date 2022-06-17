JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Carolyn Sue Street, age 69, Jonesborough, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Street was born February 1, 1953, in Johnson City, TN and the daughter of the late Bill & Nellie Nelson Campbell.
She enjoyed gardening, traveling, but most of all, loved her family.
Survivors include her husband, Samuel Dean Street; daughter, Angela Higgins and son-in-law Shawn; grandchildren, Landon Higgins, Skyler Higgins; granddaughter-in-law, Alita Higgins; great-grandchild, Salem Higgins; step-children, Marylou Hawk and Parker Street.
Condolences may be sent to the Street family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
