JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Carolyn Ann Sparks, age 78, of Jonesborough, passed away on January 09, 2023, at NHC Healthcare of Johnson City.
Carolyn was born on December 17, 1944, in Washington County, TN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd White & Clara James; her grandmother who raised her, Molly White; husband, Tony Sparks; son, Gregory Griffith; daughter, Renee Tarlton; brother, Lewis White; sister, Marie White; fiancé; Dalmer Cavin.
She was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, painting and loved her animals. Carolyn was always a care giver to others.
Survived by son, Troy Griffith (Jamie); daughter, Christine McCurry (Paul); 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Jody Tarlton; special friend, Dottie Simmons; several nieces & nephews.
Funeral Service will be at 7:00 PM, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor John Buchanan officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, prior to the service. Graveside service will be at 11:00 AM, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Fairview Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jody Tarlton, Sage Tarlton, Logan Tarlton, Paul McCurry, Tom Sparks and Jake Sparks. Honorary Pallbearers will be Colby Griffith, Austin Griffith, Billy Franklin and Nick Witt.
Special thanks to the staff and nurses of NHC Healthcare of Johnson City.
Condolences to the Sparks family can be sent online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 423-753-3821
