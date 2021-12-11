JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Carole Scroggs, age 74, Jonesborough, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Scroggs was born November 20, 1947, in Murphy, North Carolina and was the daughter of the late Ray & Eleveta Roland Stamey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Walter Scroggs, and brothers, Sam Stamey and Ed Stamey.
Survivors include two children, Marty Scroggs and Jennifer Cook; grandchildren, Zachary Cook, Drew Cook, Brent Scroggs and Summer Scroggs; two great grandchildren, who she referred to as her “little heart beats” Brycin and Addison Cook, siblings, Clarence Stamey, Dolores Laws and Lynn Paddgett.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 PM, Monday, December 13, 2021, at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Reverend Mike Lusk officiating.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Scroggs family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821.