JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Carole Lee Ballard, 76, Jonesborough, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
Carole was born January 20, 1944, to Ben Oler and Gladys Lunford.
She is survived by husband, Gerald Ballard, Sons, Randy Ballard, Ritchie Ballard and spouse Judy Clark, great grandchildren Paxton Lowe, Gunner Lowe and Axl Lowe, and brothers Jerry and Jimmy Oler.
Carole is preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Gladys, and one brother, Wayne Oler.
A viewing will be held at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 11 to 1pm. The graveside service will follow at 2pm at Roselawn Memory Gardens, Johnson City, TN. Those who wish to go in procession to the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1pm.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Ballard family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821