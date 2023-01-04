JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Cara Lea “Cotton” Cooper, 89, Jonesborough, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Cooper was a native of Washington County and daughter of the late Fred & Maxie Loyd Sliger. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Cooper, four brothers, Virgil “Tuff” Sliger, N.B. “Buck” Sliger, Albert Sliger and Ed Sliger and two sisters, Marie McGee and Anna Mae Sliger.
She was a member of New Victory Baptist Church. A deacon’s wife. The Bible tells us that a deacon’s wife is supposed to be honorable, sober minded and faithful. Our mom was married to our dad for 67 years and was by his side for the good times and the bad times. She raised her children to respect the church and each other. She always called us, even as adults, if we didn’t show up for church. If we had just wanted to stay home that morning, then we would have got our “sermon” from her. Thank you, mom, for making sure we stayed in church and raised our children in church. On the morning of January 4th, our family received a blessing, Jesus came and took mom home. Does it hurt, absolutely, but we can stand the hurt knowing she no longer hurts. You see, she knew Jesus as her Lord and Savior, and we know she is in Heaven because we also have Jesus, we will see her again someday. What a blessing!
Most of all to know that Jesus died to save us if we would accept His most precious gift. We watched our mom wait for our dad outside countless deacon’s meetings for 50 years. She was faithful to her local church and to her family. We listened to her sing in the choir for most of our lives. On Wednesday, she looked upon Jesus’ face, the one who saved her by His grace, He took her by the hand and led her to the promised land. What a Glorious Day! We’ll miss you mom.
She loved traveling and was proud to have visited all 50 states, even she and dad driving all the way to Alaska.
Survivors include two sons, Rickie Cooper, Greeneville and Randy Cooper and wife Tammy; one daughter, Helen Dickeson and husband Joe; four grandchildren Amy Stevens and husband Mark, Murrell’s Inlet, SC, Jamie Swift and husband Dennis, Jonesborough, Andy Dickeson and wife Melody and Jerry Cooper and wife Jennifer all of Jonesborough; five great-grandchildren, Ethan & Emily Swift, Cody & Connor Dickeson, and Callie Cooper; brother-in-law, Ralph Cooper and wife Carolyn; three sisters-in-law, Pat Sliger, Victoria McInturff and Lora Garvin; and several nephews and nieces.
The family would like to thank the staff of Four Oaks Healthcare Center, especially “Sam” for their excellent care given to our mother.
Funeral services will be conducted at 6:00 PM, Friday, January 6, 2023, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Dr. Lester Morelock officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:00 pm Friday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted 10:00 AM, Saturday, January 7, 2023, at New Victory Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons. The honorary pallbearer will be Herman Payne.