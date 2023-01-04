JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Cara Lea “Cotton” Cooper, 89, Jonesborough, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center.

Mrs. Cooper was a native of Washington County and daughter of the late Fred & Maxie Loyd Sliger. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Cooper, four brothers, Virgil “Tuff” Sliger, N.B. “Buck” Sliger, Albert Sliger and Ed Sliger and two sisters, Marie McGee and Anna Mae Sliger.