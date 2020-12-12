Mrs. Brenda White (72) passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30th, 2020. Brenda was a native of Johnson City and the daughter of the late Zora and Daniel Rowe. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter White, sisters Georgia Shepard and Julia Rowe, and a brother Bill Rowe. Brenda worked at Dawn of Hope for 19 years and was loved by the clients and staff. Prior to that, she worked at Levi's Strauss, the Johnson City Medical Center and Watauga Apparel. Left to cherish her memories are her son, Tim White, sisters: Louise Utsman and husband Bill, Nancy Dugger and husband Richard, Linda Click, Wilma Carpenter, Doris Whaley, sisters-in-law Barbara Harkleroad, Carolyn Cunningham, Sharon Shipley and many nieces and nephews. It was her decision to be cremated. Due to Covid there will not be a service at this time. A special thank you to the nurses and team of critical care doctors at Ballad Health. Also to Chaplain Heather Hollan, whom Brenda called her "guardian angel".
