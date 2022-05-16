Galatians 6: 8-9 For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting. And let us not be weary in well doing; for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.
JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Brenda Kay Freeman, age 71, Jonesborough, passed away after an extended stay Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
Mrs. Freeman was born May 1, 1951, at home in Wise County, VA and the daughter of the late Raleigh & Edith Anderson Vicars. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, H. Clifford Freeman, Jr., a brother, Jack Vicars and a brother-in-law, Tom Dotson.
There was nothing more important to her than serving God and caring for her family. She worked at Burlington Industries for 23 years.
Survivors include her children, Mike Freeman (Kim) and Tim Freeman (Treva); brother, Raleigh Vicars; two sisters, Amanda Keach and Pearl Dotson; nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She will be deeply missed and was loved by all that knew her.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 PM, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Dewayne Gilliam officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Washington County Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren.
