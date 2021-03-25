JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Brenda Huff, 61, of Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
Brenda had a love for making earrings, coffee, and collecting coffee mugs. She did not have the greenest thumb, but that never stopped her. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren and watching the birds.
She is survived by her children, Cynthia, Michael, Andrew and Henry, 3 grandchildren, Jay, Daniel, and Kenneth, and sister, Charlotte.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Janice.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Sharing of memories and reading of scripture will begin at 2:30 PM.
Condolences may be sent to the Huff family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821