JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Brenda Ann Crawford McInturff, age 72, Jonesborough, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. McInturff was born December 27, 1947 in Washington County and the daughter of the late Ralph & Joan Cozad Crawford. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Landon McInturff.
She was a member of Knob Creek Church of the Brethren.
Mrs. McInturff was a homemaker, a vendor at the flea market and farmer.
Survivors include her children, Rebecca Holt, John McInturff and Judy Lewis (Kevin); grandchildren, Erica Holt, Jessica Holt, Alexandra Lewis, Nicholas Lewis and Catherine Belle Lewis; great grandchildren, Kyra Holt and Brianna Holt; sisters, Beverly Greene and Sherry Allen (Gary); special sisters-in-law, Jane Story and Shirley Elliott.
“Christmas will not be the same without you.”
Entombment services will be conducted 2:00 pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Monte Vista Burial Park.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Washington County Animal Shelter 3411 N. Roan Street Johnson City, TN 37601.
Condolences may be sent to the McInturff family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821