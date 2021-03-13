GRAY - Mrs. Brenda Adams, 72, of Gray, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, in the Johnson City Medical Center.
Brenda was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities area. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Ruth Stoe Fletcher.
Brenda was a member of Gray Fellowship Church. She enjoyed working with her flowers, decorating, canning and spending time with her church family.
In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by one brother, Joe Fletcher.
Survivors include her loving husband of twenty-three years, Edward Adams; two sons, Jason Adams and Keith Baines; one daughter, Leanne Adams; three brothers, Wallace, Larry (Jan) and Cecil Fletcher; two sisters, Martha and Joyce; two sisters-in-law, Carol Strickland and Paulette White; two brothers-in- law, Keith “Speedy” Adams and Jackie Adams; two grandchildren, Madison Kitto and Shane Cloud.
A graveside committal service for Mrs. Brenda Adams will be conducted at 11 am Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Rev. Darin Harrison will officiate. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am Tuesday.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171, is honored to serve the Adams family during this difficult time.