LIMESTONE - Mrs. Bonnie Lee Dunbar Henley, age 89, Limestone, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Henley was born May 19, 1931 in Chuckey, TN and the daughter of the late Troy & Edith Copp Dunbar. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Fay D. Henley, a brother, James Dunbar & a sister, Phyllis Miller.
She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children, Terri Fotos (Greg) of Bowling Green, KY, Cindy Cowles (David) of Greensboro, GA, Tony Henley of Limestone, and Eric Henley of Abingdon, VA. She is also survived by her sisters, Velma Bailey of Chuckey and Betty Gregg of Greeneville, a special nephew, Larry Dunbar and brother-in-law, Pete Miller, her grandchildren, David Smith, Kayla Ricker, Jessie Yokley and Nicholas Cowles, and three great-grandchildren, Chloe and Butler Smith, and Rhett Ricker, many special nieces & nephews, & dear friends Cecil & Celesta Quinn.
Memorial services will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Washington County Humane Society 2101 W. Walnut Street Johnson City, TN 37604.
Condolences may be sent to the Henley family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821