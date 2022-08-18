JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Billie Patricia “Patsy” Booth, age 83, Jonesborough, went to be with her Heavenly Father Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Unicoi County Hospital.
Mrs. Booth was born in Washington County and the daughter of the late Roy R. & Maxine Manila Rowe Brooks. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jimmy L. Booth, father of her children, Jerry L. Booth, sister, Sandra Huffine and a brother, Aubrey Brooks.
She was a member of Cherokee Baptist Church, where she kept the nursery for many years. She later moved her membership to Cherry Grove Baptist Church.
Mrs. Booth was a member of the Lamar Home Demonstration Club. She loved to do ceramics and was an excellent cook.
Survivors include two daughters, Susan D. Booth and Kathey B. Coggins, both of Jonesborough; grandchildren, James L. Coggins (Megan), Oregon, Chelsey Barnes (Spark), Bo Booth and Blaine Booth, all of Jonesborough; sister, Jane Ann Hilton, Jonesborough; brother, Ralph Brooks, Bristol, TN; and several nephews and nieces.
Graveside services will be conducted 12, Noon, Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Cherokee Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Dwight Hobbs officiating.
Pallbearers will be Sparky Barnes, Jamie Brooks, Nathan Coggins and Bruce Range.
Memorial donations may be made to Cherokee Baptist Cemetery Fund, c/o Susan Booth, P.O. Box 1054, Jonesborough, TN 37659 or Cherry Grove Baptist Church Food Pantry, C/O Pat Stout, 104 Cherry Grove Rd. Jonesborough, TN 37659.