JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Billie Patricia “Patsy” Booth, age 83, Jonesborough, went to be with her Heavenly Father Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Unicoi County Hospital.

Mrs. Booth was born in Washington County and the daughter of the late Roy R. & Maxine Manila Rowe Brooks. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jimmy L. Booth, father of her children, Jerry L. Booth, sister, Sandra Huffine and a brother, Aubrey Brooks.

