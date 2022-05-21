Mrs. Billie Gammon Price, age 91, passed away on Friday May 13, 2022 peacefully in her home surrounded by family. Billie was a native of Sullivan County, and she attended grammar school and high school at the Holston Institute. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 1952.
After graduation, Billie attended stewardess school in Chicago, Illinois and worked for American Airlines until she got married in 1953. She then worked for Piedmont Airlines in the Tri-Cities. After retiring from the airlines, she worked for her husband at Watauga Oil Company until he sold the business. She also spent some of her time substitute teaching. In 1987 she started helping her daughter with her business, C.K. Raggs, a women’s retail specialty store in Johnson City.
Billie was a member of First Christian Church in Johnson City, a member of the Mr. and Mrs. Sunday school class, and a past member of Junior League.
Her hobbies were gardening, walking, cooking, and playing bridge with her friends in the “BCA.” Billie was always thinking of friends and family and taking meals to those in need. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Billie was born on September 24, 1930 to parents Blanche Smith Gammon and George Nathan Gammon. Her brother, George Nathan Gammon and sister, Bettie Gammon Akard are deceased, along with Billie’s husband, William Caswell (Buddy) Price, who died in 2005. They were married 51 years.
Survivors include a daughter, Sandy Cole, a son, Randy Price (Lindy); seven grandchildren Caitlin Cole and Austin Cole; Mathew Price (Emily), Jeffrey Price (Kennedy); Peyton Price, Preston Price, and Hannah Price; several great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to those who cared for Billie with such love and devotion over the last year.
A private graveside service was held at Monte Vista Memorial Park, in Johnson City on Tuesday May 17. We will always carry her memory in our hearts.
“Do as much as you can
For as many as you can
In as many ways as you can
For as long as you can.”
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day, and not only to me but also to all who have loved his appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to Jackson Park Church (100 Oak Grove Ave, Jonesborough, TN 37659) in memory of Billie as she loved to help support this growing church.
