JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Beverly Joann Kimes, 83, Johnson City, TN, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at her residence with her family. She was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County a daughter of the late Mr. Beverly William (Bill) Fred Mosier and Mrs. Mamie Mosier [Johnson]. In addition, she preceded in death by her parents, sister Clara (Jane) Chapman and brother Willim (Billy) Mosier. She loved spending time with her family and friends, riding horses and painting. For years, Beverly Kimes worked in the Health Care Industry as a CNA and loved to help others.
Family members of Mrs. Beverly Kimes include her brother Guy Mosier and sister Judy Mosier; her husband, Charles L. Kimes; her three sons, Steve Hyatt and wife Donna (Woodbridge, VA), Mike Hyatt and wife Penny (Johnson City, TN), and Randy Hyatt and wife Jackie (Salinas, CA); and three step-daughters Lee Ann Kimes, Kate Kimes, and Barbra Kimes; Beverly had six grandchildren Crystal Hyatt, Steven Hyatt and girl-friend Stacy Gaines, Matthew Hyatt and wife Adrianna, Ian Hyatt, Cindy Hyatt and Randy Hyatt; Beverly also has one great-granddaughter Felicity Hyatt; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The Kimes family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 AM on Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, TN 37601, then proceed to the cemetery. The graveside services for Mrs. Beverly Kimes will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245.