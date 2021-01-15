JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Betty Sue Clark Fulkerson, age 89, Jonesborough, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Fulkerson was born December 28, 1931 at her home in the Knob Creek Community and the daughter of the late John C. Clark, Jr. & Grace Thornburg Clark. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Maynard Clark and Ollen Clark.
She was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church and past member of Knob Creek Church of the Brethren. She loved serving at her church by cooking and working various missions.
Mrs. Fulkerson was a great cook, loved people, loved baking cakes, water color painting, enjoyed and shared a passion with Ralph of Western Square Dancing for over 60 years, she was always by his side and she was his connection to all the dancers. She was a supportive wife and mother to her family. She always wanted us to know she loved us more. She was a faithful friend and hard worker.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 69 years, Ralph Fulkerson; daughter, Karen Woodby (Mike); son, Ralph Fulkerson, Jr. (Amy); grandchildren, Aubrey Fulkerson (Katie), Erin Evans (Chris) and Kristie Brown (Chris); great-grandchildren, Emma, Theo and Lily; brother, William R. Clark; sister, Dorothy J. Whittington (Glen); sister-in-law, Virginia Payne Clark; close friends, Patsy Cumbow, Joan Seaver, Eva Carter & Barbara Ledford; and several nephews and nieces.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Rusty Taylor and Pastor Randall Emmert officiating. Friends may come by Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home from 9:00-1:00 pm Saturday to view Mrs. Fulkerson and sign the register book.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Archer, David Fraiser, Rusty Mitchell, Joe Carr, Pete Sokol, Mike Woodby and Aubrey Fulkerson. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Lewis and Mike Ward.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to caregiver, Teresa Hellriegel, Home Instead, Tammy Saults, Laurie Miller and the SOFA Staff for their wonderful care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fairview United Methodist Church 878 Hwy 81 N. Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Condolences may be sent to the Fulkerson family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821