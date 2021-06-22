JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Betty Ruth Broyles Miller, age 91, Jonesborough, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Mrs. Miller was born in Washington County, Tennessee and the daughter of the late Jerome & Lola Austin Broyles. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Bruce Miller, and her brothers, Roy Broyles, Gilbert Broyles, Ellis Broyles, Paul J. Broyles, Harry Broyles, Jerome Broyles, Jr, Dana Wayne Broyles, Glen Dale Broyles and Taft Broyles and sisters, Muriel Conley and Gladys Holland.
She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her children, Harry Miller (Sandra), Charles “Red” Miller (Deborah), Stanley Ray Miller (Vickie), Betty Jayne Kitchings (Ken), Debbie Jackson (Steve), Linda Bailey (Clarence) and Bennie Miller; seven grandchildren, Harry Miller, Jr, Chris Miller, Heather Casey, Brandy Early, Megan Miller and Amber Bailey; great-grandchildren, Moriah Miller, Jordan Miller, Judah Miller, Colton Casey, Chole Casey, Layla McKee and Jessee McKee; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the employees and staff at Erwin Health Care Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 PM, Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted at 11:00 am Friday, June 25, 2021 at Grace Brethren Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be sons-in-law and family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Northeast Tennessee Chapter 2020 Meadowview Pkwy. Suite 100 Kingsport, TN 37660.
Condolences may be sent to the Miller family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821