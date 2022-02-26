JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Betty Rose Garland (Head), 87, of Johnson City, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022, in the Johnson City Medical Center with family by her side.
Betty was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Dora Head.
Betty was a graduate of Happy Valley High School and was employed by Texas Instruments until her retirement.
Throughout her life, her passion was her family. She was married to the love of her life, the late Kenneth “Shug” Garland, for 62 years before he was called home to the Lord. They both enjoyed camping and spending time with friends and family.
Betty was an amazing woman that brought light into every soul she met. She will be remembered by her beautiful smile and her compassionate personality. Betty was also a very strong woman. Her battle with ovarian cancer was a journey that would inspire anyone that knew her. She showed bravery over fear and left us all with hearts full of respect, love, and gratitude.
Betty was a member of Berea Free Will Baptist Church where she spent countless hours volunteering for the less fortunate.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Kenneth “Shug” Garland, husband of 62 years, and her brother, John Head.
Survivors include two daughters, Pam Garland and Lori Saults (Garland); four grandchildren, John Foister, Andy Foister, Justin Saults, and Travis Saults; eight great grandchildren, Brandy Foister, Brenley Foister, Mason Foister, Aubrey Foister, Katelyn Foister, Cameron Foister, Zoey Saults, and Dallas Saults; brother, Jack Head; sister Joyce Russ (Head); and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Betty Rose Garland will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, February 28, 2022, in the Morris Baker Dogwood Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. under the direction of Rev. Jerry Stout. A committal service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 01, 2022, at Washington County Memory Gardens. Ministry, family, and friends are requested to meet at Morris Baker Funeral Home by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from friends and family to carry an angel to her final resting place.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Garland family
