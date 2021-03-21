JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Betty Moore, 88, of Jonesborough, passed away March 17, 2021. The daughter of the late Robert & Martha Brown Kelly, Betty was born on October 30, 1932, in Knox County, TN.
She was an avid quilter and proudly attended Sevier United Methodist Church.
Betty was survived by her loving husband, Don Moore, son, Terry Moore, daughter, Susan Phillips (Hank), grandchildren, Megan, Jennifer, Joe, Kristi and Julie, 7 great grandchildren, loving nieces and nephews, numerous great nieces and nephews, sisters, Joyce Hurst and Shirley Carden, and her beloved dog, Sandy.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Bill Kelly and Kenny Kelly.
Visitation for Betty will be held at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, from 11:00 to 1:00 PM, with the funeral service beginning at 1:00 PM. The graveside service will follow at 2:00 PM at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
The funeral service live stream will be available on Youtube.com under the Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home account.
Phyllis Miller will be officiating.
Jennie Anderson will be providing the music.
Pallbearers will be Bill Lawson, Mike Hawkins, Caleb Hawkins, Joseph Doane, Hank Phillips and David Moore.
Condolences may be sent to the Moore family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821.