JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Betty Lou Roberts Smith, 80, Jonesborough, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021. The daughter of William & Mable Worley Colvin, Betty Lou was born in Fort Knox, Kentucky, on July 25, 1940.
Betty lived in Damascus, Virginia, and moved to Jonesborough. After 20 years of hard work, she retired from Levi Strauss & Company. Betty Lou was a Baptist and a member of Enon Baptist Faith. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all.
She is survived by her 3 sons, Tony Roberts (Renay), Mike Roberts (Misty) of Jonesborough, Ron Roberts (Tammy) of South Carolina, grandchildren, Dustin, Dillon, Lydia, Will, Lily, Emmy, Gabe, Trevor & Cheyanne Roberts, Tyler Edwards, April Roberts and Jessica Cooper, great-grandchildren, Raelyn, Charlie, Annabella and Charleigh, sisters, Barb Williams, Sue Whaley (Steve), and Roseanne Woods of Johnson City, brothers, Joe Colvin (Betty) of Elizabethton, William “Boady” Colvin (Kaye) of Johnson City, and Mike Colvin (Becky) of Knoxville, special cousin, Sue Watson, and special friend, June Fair.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mable & William Colvin Sr., sister, Billie Green Brothe – David Colvin Sr., late husband, Charlie Roberts, and granddaughter, Alyssa Roberts.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Lakebridge for their wonderful service during her short stay with excellent rehab services.
The graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Sevier’s Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the Roberts family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821