JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Betty L. Peterson Smith, 77, Johnson City, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Franklin Woods Community Hospital. Mrs. Smith was a native of Washington County, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Arlene Campbell Arwood. Mrs. Smith was retired from the United States Postal Service. She was a member of the Pinecrest Christian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph Peterson, and her second husband, Emerson Smith; two sisters, Wanda S. Persinger (twin) and Peggy Snowden; three brothers, Bud Kegley, Roy Arwood and Thomas Arwood Sr.
Survivors include two sons, Michael (Lori) Peterson and Duane Peterson; one step-daughter, Barbara Williams; two step-sons, Ray Smith and Don Smith; one grandson, Bradley Peterson; one sister, Donna Tester. Several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service for Betty L. Peterson Smith will be conducted on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services with Randall Carrier, Dwight McPherson and David Persinger officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday evening from 5:00 P.M. until the hour of service at 7:00 P.M.
A committal service will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Danny Persinger, David Persinger, Kevin Payne, Richard Campbell, Tommy Arwood, James McElyea and Jerry Stevens serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be, Bradley Peterson, Kody Persinger, Matthew Campbell, and Patrick Arwood. It is requested that guests arrive at the cemetery no later than 9:50 A.M.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State's COVID-19 guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Smith Family.