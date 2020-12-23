JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Betty L. Deakins, age 87, Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at NHC Healthcare Center in Johnson City.
Mrs. Deakins was born January 30, 1933 in Washington County and the daughter of the late Swingle & Reba Humphries Humphreys. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Frank Deakins.
She was a member of Telford United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Deakins graduated from Washington College and retired from the Washington County School System in the food service department.
Survivors include her sons, Lynn Deakins (Lois) Johnson City and Denny Deakins, Jonesborough; grandson, Matt Deakins (Katie); great-grandchildren, Daisy Deakins and Madison Deakins; sister, Jerry Murray (Dean) Johnson City; and two nieces.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Maple Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Michael Vaughn officiating. Family and friends are requested to meet at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home at 10:45 am Thursday prior to service.
Pallbearers will be James Wilhoit, Sam Mitchell, Ken Huffine and Mark Cutshall.
