JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Betty Jewell Furby, 82, Jonesborough, passed away Wednesday, October, 7, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Furby was born in Washington County, daughter of the late Robert and Vee Haren.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Jonesborough. Jewell graduated from Sulphur Springs High School and East Tennessee State University.
Jewell lived life as an example of grace and beauty. She loved to sing and play the organ.
Jewells career took her to various places within the southeast. She then moved back to her beloved East Tennessee mountains to be closer to family and live out her retirement years.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Kenneth Furby, Jonesborough; sons, James Rory Hale and Robert Shawn Hale, both of Jonesborough; grandson, Alexander Hale; and brother, Robert Eddie Haren and wife Sheila.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 PM, Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Lester Morelock officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jewelle’s honor can be made to First Baptist Church, 201 East Main Street, Jonesborough, TN 37659, or to Alzheimer’s Research at alzheimersresearchfoundation.com.
Condolences may be sent to the Furby family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821