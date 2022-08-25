Mrs. Betty Jeanne Robinson Stroup passed away Tuesday August 23, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center after a courageous struggle with lung cancer. She lived her life by one of her quotes “There just comes a point in your life where you have to do something rather than talk about it.”
While born in Castlewood Virginia, as an Army wife, Betty was a resident of many places, making each place a true home complete with lovely gardens.
In 2000 she was recognized by the Washington Post as Citizen of the Year for Fairfax County, VA for her work in civic, cultural and especially environmental work, an award she shared with her husband. Betty was a strong supporter of children’s literacy and was one of the first to have a Little Free library in the Tri Cities. In every community the family lived Betty was supportive of all children and was a long time PTA, Girl Scout and Head Start volunteer and opened her home and heart to any child who needed support.
After moving back to TN in 2002, Betty continued her support of environmental, civil, and women’s rights. To the end, she remained a champion for rights for all humans, regardless of birthplace, religion or whom they love.
Betty attended Fort Gibson Methodist Church, Castlewood, VA as a child, and then, as an Army wife, numerous churches and chapels. Betty attended ETSC as an art major where she met her husband. She worked both in the art field as well as banking and was a lifelong volunteer for many causes.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stuart and Gladys Robinson (Jessee), and her siblings, Stuart Robinson Jr, Reba DiPerna, Robert “Bobby” Robinson, Phyllis Robinson and Jack Robinson and her brother in law Ralph Stroup and sister in law Vivian Stroup. She was preceded in death by her eldest child, Reverend Karen Stroup.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Glenn A. Stroup, LTC USA retired, and her daughters Laura Stroup Arnfield, husband Jeff, granddaugher Alexandra Hamilton Driscoll, grandson Duncan, and Diana Stroup Heyd, husband Joseph Heyd, and granddaughters Malia and Carrie Heyd and grandson Aidan Heyd as well as niece Becke Stroup Alexander. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, with a special relationship with her nephew Michael DiPerna. Betty also had several “calabash” daughters, especially Anne Hunter Bell and Lori Dow Moran.
Betty loved flowers but requested in lieu of these donations be made in her name for the causes she fought for over decades; plant a tree in her memory or contribute to a charity that serves the needy or helps with literacy.
The family of Betty Jeanne Robinson Stroup will receive friends from 12 to 12:30 pm Monday, August 29, 2022, at Tetrick Funeral Services. The funeral service will follow at 12:30 pm with Rev. Mike Anglin officiating. The graveside committal service will follow in the Mountain Home National Cemetery with Chaplain Adam Page officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171)