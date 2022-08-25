Mrs. Betty Jeanne Robinson Stroup passed away Tuesday August 23, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center after a courageous struggle with lung cancer. She lived her life by one of her quotes “There just comes a point in your life where you have to do something rather than talk about it.”

While born in Castlewood Virginia, as an Army wife, Betty was a resident of many places, making each place a true home complete with lovely gardens.

