“But as it is written, eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him” – 1 Corinthians 2:9
Mrs. Betty Jean (Freeman) Masters, of the South Central Community went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 10, 2022, after battling a lengthy illness. She was the youngest of eight children born to James Franklin and Mary Tipton Freeman.
She was a graduate of Lamar High School where she was a star basketball player and voted most popular.
She attended Liberty Free Will Baptist Church for over 60 years, where she was a member of the choir as well as the women’s Sunday school class. She loved to sing gospel music and sang in a gospel quartet for many years.
She was a former employee of Magnavox in Greeneville, TN where she left public employment many years ago to dedicate herself to making a home for her family.
She married the love of her life, James Masters on June 26, 1954, and together they enjoyed over 70 years of love and faithful companionship. She enjoyed gardening, homemaking, and mowing her yard. She was faithful to visit and fellowship with the sick and made sure everyone always had something to eat.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ed Freeman, Arthur Freeman, and infant Blaine Freeman, as well as her sisters, Welda Bennett, Roxie Clark, Lelia Clawson, and Beulah Phillips.
Survivors include: Daughter, Shelia Burgner and son-in-law, Roger. Grandchildren: Amber Burgner (Andy), Tyler Burgner, Whitney Rhea (Dylan), and Braxton Burgner. Great-Grandchildren: Blayke Smith, Blayne Smith, Sofiah Rhea. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
She was especially proud of her great-grandchildren, Blayke, Blayne, and Sofiah. She always attended the ballgames and school functions of both her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She took great pride in their accomplishments.
Special friends: Della Mae Jaynes, Barbara Broyles, and Frosty Dunbar. A special friend & caregiver: Amy Metcalf.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Betty Jean (Freeman) Masters in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, 91 Guy Brown Road, Chuckey, TN, 37641. Pastor John Buchanan and Associate Pastor Brandon Broyles will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 and will continue until service time at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 11:00 am at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. Those who will attend are asked to meet at 10:50 am on Wednesday at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Sammy Henley, Mike Hope, Jimmy Hope, Tyler Burgner, Braxton Burgner, Dylan Rhea, Blayke Smith, and Blayne Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Harold Walser, Tom Spear, Harmon “Doodie” Mathes, Leo Mathes, Bobby Hensley, Jerry Broyles, Ronnie Broyles, and Mike Burns.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin.