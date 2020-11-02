LIMESTONE - Mrs. Betty Jane Patton Barkley, age 85, Limestone, passed away Sunday November 1, 2020 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
Mrs. Barkley was born in Johnson City and was the daughter of the late John Bruce Patton, Jr. and Hazel E. Armentrout Patton. She was also preceded in death by her husband William (Bill) Fox Barkley. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
Mrs. Barkley was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church and former member of Mt. Bethel Christian Church. She was a graduate of Washington College Academy and worked in the credit department of Sears and Roebuck. She was also a member of the Limestone Garden Club and co-owner of B&B Supply Company.
Survivors include one daughter, Beth Berry, and husband Jerry, son, Ron Barkley, and wife Melanie, grandchildren, Brittney Berry, Jacob Berry, Isaac Barkley (Caroline) and Morgan Barkley; one sister, Phyllis Blair of Knoxville, Tn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boones Creek Christian Church or Mount Bethel Christian Church Cemetery c/o James Chandley 828 Clear Springs Road, Limestone TN 37681.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Michael Pearson, Dr. Randy Hoover, the staff at Franklin Woods Community Hospital ICU, and Amedisys Home Health.
Funeral services for Mrs. Barkley will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Boones Creek Christian Church with Minister David Clark officiating. Graveside will follow at Mount Bethel Christian Church Cemetery. The family request that all attending please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be Ron Barkley, Jerry Berry, Jacob Berry, Brittney Berry, Isaac Barkley, and Morgan Barkley.
Condolences may be sent to the Barkley family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821