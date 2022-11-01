JOHNSON CITY/NEWPORT - Mrs. Betty Evelyn Lincoln (Morgan), of Johnson City / Newport Tn. went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 30, 2022, at her home in Johnson City, Tennessee after an extended illness.
Mrs. Lincoln was the daughter of the late Ella Shaver Wood and Alfred Shaver.
She graduated from Cocke County High School, attended the University of Tennessee and graduated from East Tennessee Baptist School of Nursing in Knoxville. She had a long career in nursing in Harlan, Kentucky, at Carter County Memorial Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center.
After retirement she went on several mission trips and served in Bosnia and South America.
Mrs. Lincoln was a member of First United Methodist Church in Newport at the time of her death. She was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church in Elizabethton for many years and also, Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lincoln was preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. C. L. Lincoln, three brothers, Jerry and Marshall Shaver in infancy and Larry E Shaver.
Survivors include her husband of 9 years, Wiley Morgan: two children, Ellie Clay and husband Randy and Mitchell Lincoln, Four stepchildren: Julie Simones, Lari Lee Lincoln: Susan Mason and husband Pat, Bruce Morgan and wife Cheryl. Four grandchildren Nick Clay and wife Lacy, Brad Clay and wife Amanda, Christopher Lincoln; Megan Vaught and husband Caleb. Three step grandchildren: Linc Simones, Laura Kiser and husband Wayne and Randall Morgan. Six great-grandchildren: Addilyn, Camp, Halle Ruth, Judah, Levi, and Elsie. Two step-great-grandchildren: Jaxon and Neyland. Two sisters-in-law: Lucy Thornton and Sarah Shaver. She also had a very special niece, April Teilhet and husband Billy, great-nephew Fisher, special friends Patty Shaver, Janice Hardin, Lou Skeen and Rosetta Wells.
The family of Betty Evelyn Lincoln (Morgan) will receive friends from 4-6 pm on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City. A celebration of life service will follow at 6 pm with Rev. Patrick Mitchell and family officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Clay, Nick Clay, Brad Clay, Christopher Lincoln, Bruce Morgan, Billy
Teilhet, Sam Clawson and Randy Hardin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to The Shriners Children Hospital or St Jude Medical Research Hospital.
You may call on the family at Mrs. Lincoln’s daughter’s (Ellie Clay) home in Johnson City.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Lincoln family.