JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Becky S. Pickering, age 81, Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Sycamore Springs Assisted Living.
Mrs. Pickering was born May 10, 1941, in Limestone, TN. She was the daughter of the late Lester Shipley & Frances Clark Miller. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mack Pickering and two aunts, Gwendolyn Curtis, and June Erwin.
She was a member of Central Christian Church of Jonesborough.
Mrs. Pickering worked as a bookkeeper at David Crockett High School for many years.
Survivors include son, Jason Pickering (Melissa), Jonesborough; daughter, Ashley Sexton (Keith), Jonesborough; four grandchildren, Meredith Hughes (Spencer), Greeneville, Jacob Good, Joseph Silvers and Emma Hummer, all of Jonesborough; great-grandson, Barrett Hughes; very special cousins, including Kenny Curtis, Cathy Ferguson and Sherrie Baskette; loyal subject, Sandy Edwards. Becky had a tremendous love for her family, but her grandchildren were the light of her life.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Sycamore Springs Assisted Living Memory Care Unit for their wonderful care.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 pm Friday, September 16, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
Interment services will be conducted 12, Noon Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Monte Vista Burial Park with Pastor Eddie Fine. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:45 am.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Good, Spencer Hughes, Tod Parker, Joseph Silvers, Jeff Edwards, Walker Fuller and Dalton Fuller. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny Curtis, Orlis Francis, Sam Monk and Eddie Fine.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Becky S. Pickering to Alzheimer’s Northeast Tennessee Chapter 2020 Meadowview Parkway Suite 100 Kingsport, TN 37660.