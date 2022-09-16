JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Becky S. Pickering, age 81, Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Sycamore Springs Assisted Living.

Mrs. Pickering was born May 10, 1941, in Limestone, TN. She was the daughter of the late Lester Shipley & Frances Clark Miller. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mack Pickering and two aunts, Gwendolyn Curtis, and June Erwin.

