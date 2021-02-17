JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Barbara Ruth Story, Jonesborough, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Story was born in Johnson City, daughter of the late Junior and Lillian Scalf. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Carrie and Otis Graybeal, and Jim Ed Scalf.
Barbara’s goal in life was to make everybody happy. She loved crafting.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Mark Story; son, David Story and fiancé Kelley Taylor; brother, Otis “Brother” Scalf and wife Sandy; sister, Lisa Marlow and husband, Jeff; special dogs, Oscar, Rosie, and Zoey; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home from 12:00-1:30 PM, Saturday, February 20, 2021. Internment services will follow 2:00 PM at Washington County Memory Gardens with Pastor Todd Wolfe officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the Story family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821