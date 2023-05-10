JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Barbara Miller, age 80, of Johnson City, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Barbara was born on March 13, 1943, to the late John Paul and Pauline Wilson Martin.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Jonesborough. Mrs. Miller was a teacher for the Washington County School System. She was a member of Kappa Delta Pi and Sigma Kappa at East Tennessee State University. She was also a member of the Washington County Gideon’s Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, John Edward Miller and Jonathan Miller.
Survivors include husband, Edward “E.C.” Miller; daughter, Amy G. Miller Thibodaux (Tyler); grandson, Christopher Miller; sisters, Anita Raines and Mary Anne Stubblefield.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, May 13, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Jonesborough with Dr. Lester Morelock officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, prior to the service. A Graveside Service will follow at Washington County Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Bill McCrary, Chris Miller, Tyler Thibodaux and the deacons of First Baptist Church.
Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society, American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.