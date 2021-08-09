WASHINGTON COUNTY - Mrs. Barbara Keplinger Elliott, age 78, of Washington County, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Elliott was born in Johnson City to the late Arthur Willis and Mildred Bolton Keplinger. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Mitchell Bennett.
Barbara was of the Christian faith and loved the Lord. She was a great wife, mom, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved bluegrass music and enjoyed playing the fiddle and piano. As a young girl she enjoyed playing the bass fiddle with her family. She was also an amazing cook who enjoyed cooking for her family.
She retired from the ASCS office after serving the farmers of Washington and Unicoi counties for 37 years. After taking some time off to be with her family, she decided to go back to work for the Washington County Property Assessor’s Office where she recently retired.
She is survived by her husband and love of her life of almost 60 years, Glen Elliott. They loved spending time together especially taking weekend road trips. They enjoyed finding collectibles and antiques together. Other survivors include her three daughters and sons-in-law, Penny and Mike Lowe, Lisa Bennett, Ouita and Chris Lands; grandchildren, Elliott Lowe, Hunter Lowe, Alex Lowe, Kauli Lowe, Josh Bennett (Elizabeth), Jordan Bennett (Casey), Savannah Lands and Ella Lands; great-grandchildren Brayleigh, Raylan, Liliana and Colton; two brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Linda Keplinger, Wayne and Jean Keplinger; and several nieces and nephews.
Those wishing to pay their respect may do so Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow 2:00 PM at Roselawn Cemetery with Pastor Kevin Morris officiating. Pallbearers will be grandsons Elliott Lowe, Josh Bennett, Jordan Bennett, Hunter Lowe, Alex Lowe and son-in-law, Chris Lands.
Condolences may be sent to the Elliott family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821