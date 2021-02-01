Mrs. Barbara Annetta Murray, age 69, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Murray was born in Elk Park, NC and the daughter of the late Neville S. & Edith Cordell Davis.
She was a member of Trinity Assembly of God and attended Jonesborough Church of God. She loved gardening and her flowers.
Survivors include her husband, James L. Murray; daughter, Donna Suzanne Hartley (Joseph); son, James Andrew Murray (Megan); sisters, Tonua Tipton, Pamela Crumley and Regina Briggs; five grandchildren, Austin Hartley, Sierra Hartley, Skylar Hartley, Kylie Murray and Maylee Murray; and many nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday February 4, 2021 11:30 AM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Lusk and Rev. Ed Jefferies officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:30AM prior to the service. Graveside services will follow at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Murray family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN