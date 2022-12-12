JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Barbara Ann Leonard Clark, age 87, of Johnson City, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital, following a brief illness surrounded by loving family. She was born in Johnson City and was the daughter of the late L.G. and Ollie Mae Leonard. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Paul A. Clark; son, Philip Gentry Clark; brother, James L. Leonard; and sister, Melba Goulding. Survivors include her niece, Cindy Leonard Gray (Mike) and nephew, Dale Schreiner (Beth) in addition to several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Barbara earned her B.S. degree from Eastern Kentucky State University and her Master’s degree from East Tennessee State University. She was a librarian for the Johnson City School System and a member of the Tennessee Librarian Association.

