JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Barbara Ann Leonard Clark, age 87, of Johnson City, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital, following a brief illness surrounded by loving family. She was born in Johnson City and was the daughter of the late L.G. and Ollie Mae Leonard. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Paul A. Clark; son, Philip Gentry Clark; brother, James L. Leonard; and sister, Melba Goulding. Survivors include her niece, Cindy Leonard Gray (Mike) and nephew, Dale Schreiner (Beth) in addition to several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Barbara earned her B.S. degree from Eastern Kentucky State University and her Master’s degree from East Tennessee State University. She was a librarian for the Johnson City School System and a member of the Tennessee Librarian Association.
Known by many as the “Butterfly Lady,” Barbara had a huge assortment of butterfly collectibles. She wore a butterfly ring on every finger and a matching necklace every time she went out. She had a love for all Christmas ornaments, and she was an avid collector. Many will recall her Christmas Open House celebrations where over 20 trees were beautifully decorated throughout her home. Always the adventurer, Barbara celebrated her 70th birthday driving a Richard Petty race car on the Bristol Motor Speedway.
Later in life, Barbara became passionate about dance and took lessons for many years. Ballroom dancing was her favorite; she participated in several competitions and enjoyed displaying dance figurines and artwork. Barbara was light on her feet and “danced like a butterfly!”
The family of Barbara Clark will receive friends from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm, officiated by Minister J. Richard Lewis. A brief graveside service will be conducted immediately following the funeral at Monte Vista Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601.
The family wishes to thank the nursing and medical staff at Franklin Woods Community Hospital, specifically Sandy Campbell, Davey Ensor, and Nikki Nave for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Shriners’ Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, S.C. 29605.