JONESBOROUGH - Mrs. Audrey Lucille Ayers, age 88, Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Ayers was born in Washington County and the daughter of the late James D. & Cleo Hensley Street. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Albert Ayers, brothers, James D. Street and Ray Street and a sister, Wanda Street Dykes.
She was a lifelong member of Providence Presbyterian Church where she taught a children’s class.
Lucille worked for Magnavox in Greeneville for 35 years.
Survivors include her siblings, Dean Street (Carol), Ruth Street Wise (David), and Amy Street Collins, all of Jonesborough; and many nephews and nieces.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers for their wonderful care.
Friends and family may come by Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 9:00-1:00 pm to view and sign the register book.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 pm Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Providence Cemetery with Pastor Parker Street and Pastor David Street officiating.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Providence Cemetery c/o Mike Million 415 S. Main St. Greeneville, Tennessee 37743.
Condolences may be sent to the Ayers family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821