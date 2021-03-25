Mrs. Anna Jane Gritz Taylor, passed away peacefully at her residence following a brief illness on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Anna Jane was born in Guthrie, Oklahoma April 19, 1933. She grew up in Auburn, Alabama where she graduated from Auburn High School and earned her BS degree from Auburn University in 1955. She was a life long Auburn Tiger fan. She went to the University of Tennessee for a Masters degree where she met her husband Charles F. Taylor. They moved to Johnson City in 1961 where they raised their family.
Anna Jane worked for Tennessee Teachers Credit Union, Rocky Mount, and Doak House in Greeneville.
She was an active member of Watauga Avenue Presbyterian Church.
Anna Jane had many interests including wildflowers walks, sewing, square dancing, sports-especially, Auburn football, reading, sudoku, puzzles and storytelling.
Preceded in death by parents, Inez and Irvin Gritz, husband Charles Taylor and son David Taylor.
Survived by sister Christine Miller and husband Bill, daughters, Linda Taylor and husband Eric Fisher and Beverly Brown and husband Sutton; two grandsons Taylor Brown and Benjamin Brown; and several nephews and nieces.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am Monday, March 29, 2021 at Eden Cemetery with Rev. Maggie Lauterer officiating.
Pallbearers will be family.
Condolences may be sent to the Taylor family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821