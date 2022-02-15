JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Alta Sell, age 83, Johnson City, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
Mrs. Sell was born July 24, 1938, in Flag Pond and the daughter of the late Leonard & Lela Tipton Lewis. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Templeton and two brothers, Alvin Lewis and Von Lewis.
She attended Knob Creek Church of the Brethren.
Mrs. Sell was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, first Lady of Jericho Shrine 2001 and enjoyed working with ceramics and crafts. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Earl “Bud” Sell, Johnson City; children, Donna Sell, Johnson City, Debbie Sell Barefoot (Phil), Charlotte, NC, and Earl Sell III (Lisa), Johnson City; grandchildren, Morgan Sell Gayler (Ryne) Denver, CO and Gavin Sell (Kiana Rendon), Altamonte Springs, FL; great-granddaughter, Stella Rain Gayler; one brother, Blaine Lewis, Jonesborough; and several nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm Friday, February 18, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Fairview Cemetery
Pallbearers will be Pat Story, Phil Barefoot, Chris Lewis, Gary Greene, Ryne Gayler, Gavin Sell and Leonard Lewis.
Memorial donations may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, 60 Bay Street, Suite 401, Staten Island, NY 10301, or Shriners Hospital, Jericho Temple, P.O. Box 5508, Kingsport, TN 37663, or St. Jude’s Research Center 501 St. Jude’s Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be sent to the Sell family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821